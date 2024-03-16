INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead and five others suffered injuries in a shooting at an Indianapolis bar early Saturday morning, according to a news report.
Indianapolis Metro Police Department Commander Matthew Thomas confirmed the death and the injuries to the other victims resulting from the shooting shortly before 1:30 a.m., WXIN-TV reported.
Thomas said five victims were transported by emergency responders to area hospitals and the sixth went to a hospital on their own after the shooting at Landsharks on Broad Ripple Avenue, WXIN reported.
The police did not immediately share the circumstances of the shooting or a description of any suspects and there were no immediate arrests, WXIN reported.
