A two-car crash early Friday near the University of Minnesota left one driver dead and the other injured, authorities said.

The collision occurred about 2 a.m. at SE. 10th and University avenues, police said.

A male driver struck another car driven by a woman, according to police. Emergency responders declared the woman dead at the scene, while the man suffered noncritical injuries and was taken to HCMC for treatment, police said.

"Impaired driving is a possible factor in this crash," according to a police statement, which did not specify which driver might have been affected by drugs or alcohol.

As of Friday afternoon, the identities of the drivers had yet to be released.