A two-car crash early Friday near the University of Minnesota left one driver dead and the other injured, authorities said.
The collision occurred about 2 a.m. at SE. 10th and University avenues, police said.
A male driver struck another car driven by a woman, according to police. Emergency responders declared the woman dead at the scene, while the man suffered noncritical injuries and was taken to HCMC for treatment, police said.
"Impaired driving is a possible factor in this crash," according to a police statement, which did not specify which driver might have been affected by drugs or alcohol.
As of Friday afternoon, the identities of the drivers had yet to be released.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Minnesotans collect $34.1 million for Give to the Max Day, coming close to topping last year's record
The number of donations fell just shy of breaking a new record for the online fundraiser, now in its 14th year.
Minneapolis
Lake Harriet Band Shell may return to blue
1,500 sign petition to ditch brown color during upcoming $2 million renovation
Minneapolis
Crash near University of Minnesota leaves one driver dead, another injured
The collision occurred about 2 a.m. Friday at SE. 10th and University avenues.
Politics
Klobuchar scrutinizes Ticketmaster after Taylor Swift presale debacle
The Democrat said she will hold a congressional hearing and called for a Justice Department investigation.
West Metro
Second teen arrested in fatal shooting of 17-year-old in Plymouth
Police continue to ask for the public's help in finding the third and final suspect.