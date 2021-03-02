Minnesota United went back to work Monday, training in Blaine for the 2021 season with what coach Adrian Heath called a "really light but enjoyable" team training session.

It's a week earlier than the league-mandated March 8 team-training start date. A club statement said the "vast majority" of first-team players returned to Minnesota ahead of schedule to complete their mandated travel quarantine.

The Loons trained with returning players such as Romain Metanire, Robin Lod, Jan Gregus and Ethan Finlay as well as newcomers, including veteran defensive midfielder Wil Trapp.

The Loons' 2020 season ended with a Western Conference final loss at Seattle in a match they led until the final minutes.

"It says a lot about the guys, it says a lot about what this group wants" Finlay said. "I'm really pleased and happy that guys showed up early and made a commitment to be here and be ready to go."

The 2021 season has been delayed by six weeks because of the 2020 season, which was lengthened by the COVID-19 shutdown, and negotiations for a new labor agreement. The Loons will train at the National Sports Center for the next three weeks before they go to Florida for training and preseason games March 23-April 10.

MLS opens its regular season April 17.