Early childhood development nonprofit Brilliant Detroit set to expand nationally

The demand grows as word of Brilliant Detroit's success spreads. The group currently operates 24 neighborhood hubs in Detroit that help underserved families get their children ready for kindergarten and make sure that the children read at grade level through the third grade. Each hub is located in a formerly abandoned house that is renovated and staffed with tutors and volunteers who support the education, health and social needs of the children, as well as assisting the child's family. Brilliant Detroit says it now serves about 24,000 people at these hubs across the city and that recent studies show that children in the program have improved by three reading levels and that 92% maintained their progress during the summer break.