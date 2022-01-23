STOCKTON, Calif. — Marcellus Earlington tied his season high with 23 points as San Diego beat Pacific 73-65 on Saturday.
Wayne McKinney II had 16 points and six assists for San Diego (11-8, 4-2 West Coast Conference).
Pierre Crockrell II scored a career-high 24 points for the Tigers (5-12, 0-3), who have now lost six straight games. Luke Avdalovic added 15 points. Nick Blake had 13 points. Alphonso Anderson had six points and 11 rebounds.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
