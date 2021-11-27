PARADISE, Nev. — Marcellus Earlington had 14 points as San Diego defeated Illinois-Chicago 64-52 in the Las Vegas Classic on Friday.
Joey Calcaterra pitched in with 13 points and eight rebounds for the Toreros (4-3).
Damaria Franklin had 12 points and seven rebounds to pace the Flames (2-4).
