PHOENIX — Marcellus Earlington had 22 points and 11 rebounds as San Diego beat Northern Arizona 69-59 on Saturday night.
Bryce Monroe scored 11 points for the Toreros (7-5). Vladimir Pinchuk added 10 points and nine rebounds.
Jalen Cone had 20 points for the Lumberjacks (4-7). Carson Towt added 17 points and Mason Stark scored 13.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
