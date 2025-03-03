Eagles set to release Super Bowl champion cornerback Darius Slay, AP source says

‘‘Any time you’re around Slay, he’s got this energy, and this love for his teammates, and this love for football, and this love for life. That’s infectious. There is a reason he continues to be voted a captain on this football team,‘’ Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said this season. ‘’You love having guys like that. We’ve got a lot of guys like that here and Slay is definitely at the top of the list there, just bringing that positive energy every day regardless of the circumstances.‘’