Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is questionable for Monday night's game at Seattle because of an illness, a person familiar with his status told The Associated Press on Sunday.
The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the injury report hasn't been released yet, said Hurts will travel separately from the team.
The Eagles (10-3) have lost two straight games but would secure the NFC East title if they beat the Seahawks (6-7) and win their final three games.
___
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Packers RB Aaron Jones returns from knee injury. Dillon out with broken thumb
Green Bay running back Aaron Jones is returning from a knee injury to help the Packers withstand the absence of backfield mate AJ Dillon in the Packers game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
Sports
Transfer portal presents challenges to coaches in retaining players, not just recruiting them
College recruiting may start in the homes of the high school player but more than ever it never really stops once they are on campus.
Sports
Luton captain Tom Lockyer is undergoing tests and scans after cardiac arrest during EPL game
Luton captain Tom Lockyer was undergoing tests and scans at hospital on Sunday after suffering a cardiac arrest during a Premier League game, his club said.
Sports
Eagles' Jalen Hurts questionable for Monday night vs Seahawks because of illness, AP source says
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is questionable for Monday night's game at Seattle because of an illness, a person familiar with his status told The Associated Press on Sunday.
Sports
Star Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill will miss Sunday's game against the Jets with an ankle injury
The Miami Dolphins will be without star receiver Tyreek Hill when they face the New York Jets on Sunday.