Eagles coach Nick Sirianni set to rest Saquon Barkley in finale and end chance at NFL rushing record

''He definitely wanted me to play,'' Barkley said Wednesday at his locker. ''Selfishly for him, you've got to think about it ... our last name would have been attached to that. I see it from that side, too. At the end of the day, the most important thing is winning football games. He's the one that raised me to kind of be all about the team, too. He can have his little selfish moment, but he'll get over it.''