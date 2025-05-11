Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl rematch and another Allen-Mahomes matchup are among biggest 2025 NFL games

Get ready to make those viewing plans. The NFL schedule is coming out.
The league's broadcast partners will begin to announce select games Monday and the full slate of games will be revealed Wednesday night.
The thirst for football is so great the schedule release is a three-hour, prime-time broadcast on the NFL Network.
Teams have known their 2025 opponents since last season ended but everyone is waiting on dates and times.
There will be seven international games in five countries, including three in England, one in Germany, one in Brazil and the first-ever games in Spain and Ireland.
The Jaguars, Jets and Browns are the designated home teams for the three games in London. The Colts are playing in Berlin, the Chargers in São Paulo, the Dolphins in Madrid and the Steelers in Dublin.
A triple-header on Christmas Day is among the highlights.
Here are 10 of the most anticipated matchups: