Eagles and Packers heading to Brazil for their season opener

This marks the first regular-season NFL game in South America. It also marks the first time the NFL has played a Friday night game on the season's opening weekend since Sept. 18, 1970, when the St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams faced off on a Friday. … The Packers are opening the season away from Lambeau Field for a sixth straight year. … The Packers are 59-41-3 in kickoff weekends. The only teams with better kickoff weekend winning percentages are the Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos, who are both 40-23-1. … Last year, Love became the third quarterback to have at least 4,000 yards passing and 32 touchdown passes in his first season with multiple starts. The others were Kurt Warner (1999) and Patrick Mahomes (2018). … Love's 32 touchdown passes last season ranked second in the league, behind the 36 from Dallas' Dak Prescott. … Doubs and Reed each had eight touchdown catches for the Packers last year. … Green Bay's Keisean Nixon has been an All-Pro kickoff returner each of the past two seasons. … The Eagles are coming off a 2023 season in which they started out 10-1 but won just once more the rest of the season. … The Eagles' 2023 season ended with a loss to Tampa Bay in the NFC wild-card round. The Packers fell at San Francisco in the divisional playoffs. … Sirianni is the first coach in Eagles history to reach the playoffs in each of his first three seasons with the team. … Hurts accounted for 38 total touchdowns (23 passing, 15 rushing) last season to rank second in the league to Buffalo's Josh Allen, who accounted for 44. … A.J. Brown's 106 catches last season were the most by any Eagles wideout ever. The previous record was held by Eagles teammate DeVonta Smith, who had 95 in 2022. … The Eagles have won seven of their past eight season openers. … The Eagles have two new coordinators this year in Moore (offense) and Vic Fangio (defense). The Packers made Jeff Hafley their new defensive coordinator. … The Eagles will be playing their first international game since beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 24-18 in London in 2018, while the Packers' previous international game was a 27-22 loss to the New York Giants in London in 2022.