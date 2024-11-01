Attention Minnesota boys soccer teams. Start making plans to guard Eagan sophomore forward Zayan Oliyath.
Eagan defeats Maple Grove in OT to claim Class 3A boys soccer state championship and program’s first title
Eagan sophomore forward Zayan Oliyath scores game winner, one of this three goals in the match.
On Friday at U.S. Bank Stadium, Oliyath’s hat-trick helped Eagan beat Maple Grove, 4-3, in overtime of the boys soccer Class 3A state championship game.
After a scoreless first half, each team’s three second-half goals — all six scored in a span of twenty minutes — forced overtime, which Eagan won thanks to Oliyath’s game winner.
Eagan (20-1-1) knocked off two undefeated teams in a row — first No. 1 Minneapolis Washburn, then No. 2 Maple Grove (19-1-1) — to hoist the state trophy for the first time.
Four minutes into overtime, Eagan junior midfielder Owen Juntilla served a corner kick that bobbled around Maple Grove’s six-yard box before Oliyath poked in the goal that ended overtime and sent Eagan sprinting over toward its student section.
In the second half, Oliyath curled in two improbable long-range strikes from outside the 18-yard box, while Maple Grove senior midfielder Ike Deuel set up two of the Crimson’s goals on well-placed free kicks from midfield.
Maple Grove centerback Frank Miller opened the scoring in the 47th minute. On the end of a Deuel free kick, Miller’s header was first saved by Eagan junior goalkeeper Zach Roxas. Miller’s poke at the rebound was blocked before finally, on his third try, he forced it across the goal line.
Maple Grove didn’t have long to celebrate after Miller’s goal. Eagan answered with two goals in four minutes, first by Oliyath hooking in a well-placed shot from 20-yards out. Then, Eagan’s late-game semifinal hero senior forward Jake Sondag pressed high to force an error from the Maple Grove backline, steal the ball and tuck in the Wildcats’ second.
Deuel delivered a second free kick on a dime a minute later, this time finding senior forward Gannon Farrens, who dove low to head in the Maple Grove equalizer. The Crimson’s leading scorer, Everett Johnson, scored a one-touch goal off a pass from senior Gavin Chabica to put Maple Grove up, 3-2, in the 58th minute.
Olyiath answered again by ripping another long-range strike from 25 yards out, assisted by Eric Noll, to equalize with 14 minutes left in regulation.
This season marked Eagan’s first trip to the state tournament since 2015. Maple Grove finished as runner up for the second consecutive year after falling to Wayzata in the championship last season.
Related Coverage
High SchoolsHigh School Soccer: Seven players to keep an eye on at the state final four at U.S. Bank Stadium
After a scoreless first half, each team’s three second-half goals — all six scored in a span of twenty minutes — forced overtime, which Eagan won thanks to sophomore forward Zayan Oliyath’s game winner.