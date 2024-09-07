Dylan Moore's HR, Bryce Miller's 6 scoreless innings carry Mariners past Cardinals 6-1

''He's just so calm and collected out there,'' Mariners manager Dan Wilson said. ''He just continues to throw up zeroes, and I thought he had good stuff again tonight, a good breaking ball, from time to time it really was outstanding. He just continues to do what we preach, and that's control the strike zone, dominate the zone and stay ahead of the hitters. When he can do that and has good defense behind him like he has been, he's really really difficult.''