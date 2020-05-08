Bob Dylan has done it again. He’s dropped another single around midnight Eastern time for the third time this spring.

The new song comes with a promise – a new album, his first record of original material since 2012’s “The Tempest.”

An official announcement about the album, “Rough and Rowdy Ways,” is expected on Friday morning.

Meanwhile, late Thursday Dylan offered another single, “False Prophet,” an ambling blues that sounds like it fits with his other recent late-night singles, the epic 17-minute “Murder Most Foul” (Dylan’s longest song ever) and the 4½ minute “I Contain Multitudes.”

“False Prophet” clocks in a just under six minutes. The Minnesota bard doesn’t fill this tune with couplets of pop culture and political references as he did on those previous singles.

“I ain’t no false prophet,” he growls. “I just know what I know.”

Leave it to Dylanologists to parse if this false prophet is any relation to the sad-eyed prophet in his long-winded “Sad Eyed Lady of the Lowlands” in 1966.

“I ain’t no false prophet/ Nah, I’m nobody’s bride,” Dylan sings on the final verse of his new song. “Can’t remember when I was born/ And I forgot when I died.” Then some dirty blues guitar takes over.