CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kenny Dye had 14 points in Queens' 99-65 victory against Clinton College on Thursday.
Dye added five rebounds and three steals for the Royals (2-0). Gavin Rains scored 12 points and added 13 rebounds, and AJ McKee finished with 12 points.
Cameron Shannon had 22 points, seven rebounds and three steals for the Golden Bears (0-1). Tyler Hammond added 15 points and Isaiah Stone finished with 11 points.
NEXT UP
Queens visits La Salle next Tuesday.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Business
Odds are good for sequel to California sports betting effort
The effort to legalize sports betting in California ran headlong into a typical challenge for competing ballot measures as each was battered in a torrent of negative advertising that doomed both to spectacular failure in the most expensive ballot race in U.S. history.
Sports
NFL sees higher grades for gender hiring in diversity study
The NFL posted significant gains in hiring women for coaching, team front-office and league-headquarters positions, according to an annual diversity report.
Sports
Fox's NFL pregame will do Veterans Day show from Qatar
Fox's NFL pregame show is going international for the first time in 13 years for the annual Veterans Day show.
Sports
Robert Lewandowski the star as Poland names World Cup squad
Poland captain Robert Lewandowski will shoulder his country's World Cup hopes as the star name in coach Czesław Michniewicz's squad for the tournament in Qatar.
Vikings
Asked about status for Vikings game, Allen's coach says, 'We'll see'
Buffalo QB Josh Allen missed his second straight practice because of a sprained throwing elbow, further clouding the Buffalo Bills quarterback's chances of playing Sunday.