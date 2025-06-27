Dybantsa, Peterson, Boozer headline list of top lottery candidates for 2026 NBA draft

The NBA has had Victor Wembanyama and Cooper Flagg as obvious No. 1 overall draft picks in recent years. AJ Dybantsa has been headed toward that status for 2026.
The BYU signee has been a favorite to sit atop draft boards next summer and ranks as the nation's top recruit by ESPN, On3 and Rivals. Kansas signee Darryn Peterson tops the list for 247Sports to make it a more open race for No. 1.
Here's an early look next summer's potential lottery prospects:
1. A.J. Dybantsa, BYU
The 6-foot-9 forward chose the Cougars over Kansas, North Carolina and Alabama. Athleticism and versatility shine through his rangy scoring skillset, notably when he attacks off the dribble and finishes at the rim. The Massachusetts native spent last year with Utah Prep and is on this summer's USA Basketball Under-19 National Team for the FIBA World Cup.
2. Darryn Peterson, Kansas
The 6-5 guard from Ohio offers perimeter size with ability to play on or off the ball. He can attack off the dribble or step outside, offering potential to overwhelm smaller guards and impact games defensively. Peterson played last season with Prolific Prep in California and was co-MVP of the McDonald's All-American game.
3. Cameron Boozer, Duke