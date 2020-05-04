NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Country star Dwight Yoakam married his longtime fiancee Emily Joyce in a small wedding in March that had fewer than 10 attendees seated at least 6 feet from each other.
A statement from Yoakam's publicist said the couple waited to announce the wedding until May out of respect to people affected by the new coronavirus pandemic.
The couple married in Santa Monica, California, just prior to the state lockdown and they adhered to recommendations on social distancing.
The Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and actor has been engaged to Joyce for several years. This is Yoakam's first marriage.
