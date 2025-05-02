Dutch WWII 'Hunger Winter' survivor had to wait in line for meal made from flower bulbs

DELFT, Netherlands — Ben Buitenhuis doesn't get hungry. He never really has since the end of World War II, when he had to use his wits to scavenge for milk powder or wait in line for a meager ration of a meal made from flower bulbs.
''My wife used to say, ‘If I have to wait for you, I'll never get any food,''' he said, chuckling at the memory of his wife, Ria, who died in 2023. ''And I think that's an after effect of the war, when you never got enough to eat. I don't know the feeling of hunger.''
Buitenhuis, now an 83-year-old retired truck driver, was one of the lucky ones.
Too late for some
The end of the Nazi occupation of the Netherlands on May 5, 1945 — 80 years ago on Monday — came too late for around 20,000 people who died of as a result of starvation or freezing temperatures in what the Dutch call, with a grim simplicity, The Hunger Winter of 1944-45.
While Allied forces including American, British, Canadian and Polish troops liberated parts of the southern Netherlands in 1944, the more densely populated western part of the country, including major cities Amsterdam and Rotterdam had to wait months before their war finally ended with the German capitulation.
On Monday, veterans and dignitaries will gather in the central town of Wageningen, where German top brass signed the capitulation order that ended the occupation, to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the day the entire Netherlands once again tasted freedom. A day earlier, the Netherlands solemnly remembers its war dead.
Famine in the west