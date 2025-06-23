World

Dutch government says pro-Russian hackers target municipalities linked to this week's NATO summit

Pro-Russian hackers launched a series of denial-of-service attacks Monday on several municipalities and organizations linked to a NATO summit this week in the Netherlands, the Dutch government announced.

The Associated Press
June 23, 2025 at 5:34PM

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Pro-Russian hackers launched a series of denial-of-service attacks Monday on several municipalities and organizations linked to a NATO summit this week in the Netherlands, the Dutch government announced.

The National Cybersecurity Center said in a statement that many of the attacks were claimed by a pro-Russian hackers' group known as NoName057(16) ''and appear to have a pro-Russian ideological motive.'' It did not elaborate.

The cybersecurity center said it was investigating the attacks that flood a site with data in order to overwhelm it and knock it offline, and was in contact with ''national and international partners.''

Raoul Rozestraten, a spokesman for the municipality in The Hague, the Dutch city hosting the summit Tuesday and Wednesday, said the attacks hit municipalities around the country.

''We noticed more traffic on the website of some of our service providers,'' he told The Associated Press. ''As of now, everything in The Hague is working normally."

The government had launched a major security operation, named ''Orange Shield,'' around the NATO summit.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from World

See More

World

Iran launches missile attacks on US base in Qatar

President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, right, sit in the Situation Room, Saturday, June 21, 2025, at the White House in Washington

Iran launched missile attacks Monday on a U.S. military base in Qatar, retaliating for the American bombing of its nuclear sites and escalating tensions in the volatile region.

World

Dutch government says pro-Russian hackers target municipalities linked to this week's NATO summit

World

London's secret tunnels that helped inspire James Bond will open to the public, complete with a bar