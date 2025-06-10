Dutch conductor Jacques Ogg is retiring after 25 years as Lyra Baroque’s artistic director

If you ever feel compelled to complain about your commute, consider the one that Jacques Ogg has been taking for 25 years as artistic director of the Twin Cities-based Lyra Baroque Orchestra.
A native of Maastricht — the same Dutch city that brought the world classical crossover schmaltz king André Rieu — and a professor at the Royal Conservatory in the Hague, Ogg has been flying to Minnesota four to seven times a year to prepare and present concerts with Lyra Baroque, usually spending a fortnight here on each visit.
But those regular sojourns are coming to an end, as Ogg is retiring after leading for the first quarter of the 21st century a group that’s become internationally renowned for its way with music of the 17th and 18th centuries. He’ll say farewell with final concerts this weekend in Rochester and St. Paul.
And it looks to be a grand going-away party, as some of Ogg’s favorite musicians will be joining the harpsichordist and conductor for five of his favorite pieces. Hence, the title of the program, “Les Favorites.” Not that the 76-year-old Ogg is through playing music.
“I cannot stop,” the jovial Dutchman said when reached at his home in the Netherlands village of Bunde. “Once you have a passion, you don’t want to. And I’m not good at anything else. I’ll certainly go on until I can’t do it anymore. And that’s not the case yet.”
So how did this man from Maastricht end up in Minnesota?
“Through somebody who studied at the Hague, Julie Elhard,” Ogg said. “I was leading ensembles in the Hague and doing projects and leading the student orchestra there. So Julie said, ‘Why don’t you apply?’”
Elhard plays viola da gamba (an ancestor of the cello) in Lyra Baroque. She’s been very pleased with the hire.