Dutch beach beasts find a final resting place in a new exhibition

DELFT, Netherlands — The famous wind-powered beach beasts have scuttled along the Dutch North Sea coast, into a swanky Miami art show and even onto ''The Simpsons.''
Now. they have a final resting place in a Dutch city most famous for ''Girl with a Pearl Earring'' painter Johannes Vermeer and blue-painted pottery.
The ''bones'' of Theo Jansen's ''strandbeesten'' — beach animals in Dutch — have taken over a former cable factory in Delft, the small city in the western Netherlands that Jansen has called home for decades.
''During the years, there has been a sort of evolutionary history, you could say. And you could see these animals as sort of natural historical objects,'' the 77-year old artist told The Associated Press before the installation's opening.
The Strandbeesten Mortuary, as the exhibition is called, follows the various versions of the mobile sculptures since 1990 when Jansen created the first one from plastic pipes and tape. As the animals evolved, Jansen incorporated plastic bottles, wooden planks, cloth and cardboard.
The life and death cycle of these famous animals — formed mostly out of PVC pipes — has left behind an impressive fossil record, which is on display at the exhibition.
Marloes Koster, who organized the exhibition for Delft's Prinsenhof Museum, said that Jansen's ultimate goal is to create a beast that will live forever.
''He's not there yet, so these are the ones that didn't make it,'' she added.