Dustin Johnson says he 'can grind for another six years' before stepping away

OAKMONT, Pa. — So much about Dustin Johnson returning to Oakmont is about reliving past glory. He won his first major championship at the U.S. Open under extreme and bizarre conditions that allowed him to exorcise so many demons in the majors and become the best player in the world.
That was nine years ago.
The question now is how much golf he has left.
''I think I've got another six years in me,'' Johnson said, contemplating the question only briefly before coming up with a most arbitrary number. ''I can grind for another six years. And then I'm going fishing.''
Recent results would suggest he already has one line in the water.
Johnson already has a Hall of Fame career with his 24 titles on the PGA Tour, two majors, the only player to sweep the World Golf Championships, one of only five players to have been No. 1 in the world for more than 100 weeks. He turns 41 in two weeks.
Why grind?
''Because I want to get back,'' he said. ''Because I know I've still got it.''