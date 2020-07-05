An all-terrain vehicle operator traveling in a group crashed in east-central Minnesota and died, authorities said, likely because dust resulting from dry conditions obscured the intersection.

The wreck occurred late Saturday morning in Barnum Township, about 9 miles northeast of Moose Lake, according to the Carlton County Sheriff's Office.

Killed was a woman in her 40s, the Sheriff's Office said. Her identity had not been released as of Sunday.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the ATVs were traveling south on County Road 139 and approached a stop sign at the intersection with County Road 6.

Due to dry conditions, the ATVs kicked up a large amount of dust on the gravel road. Officials suspect the dust prevented the victim from seeing the intersection ahead.

She tried to stop, lost control and sent the ATV on top of her. She died later Saturday at a hospital in Duluth.

Paul Walsh