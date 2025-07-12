Durbin's walk-off single lifts Brewers to 6-5 win over Nationals

MILWAUKEE — Caleb Durbin hit an RBI single with one out in the ninth inning to cap a three-run rally and give Milwaukee a 6-5 victory over the Washington Nationals on Saturday, the Brewers sixth consecutive victory.
Jackson Chourio singled to open the ninth against Kyle Finnegan (1-3), who came on to open the inning. Christian Yelich walked on four pitches and Andrew Vaughn followed with a two-run double to right-center to make it 5-all.
Pinch-runner Andruw Monasterio took third on a groundout. Brice Turang was walked intentionally and advanced to second on defensive indifference. Durbin then sliced a singled down the right-field line.
Rookie Brady House had his first two career homers for the Nationals, including a two-run shot in the eighth that put Washington up 4-3. CJ Abrams added a sacrifice fly in the ninth to make it 5-3.
Grant Anderson (2-3) pitched the ninth.
The Brewers erased a 2-0 deficit with three runs in the fourth off Shinnosuke Ogasawara, making his second major league start after nine seasons in Japan.
Sal Frelick was hit by a pitch to open and William Contreras singled. Jackson Chourio followed with an RBI double to left then after an out, Vaughn lined a two-run double.
Daylen Lile staked the Nationals to a 1-0 lead against Brandon Woodruff in the second with a two-out solo homer. House made it 2-0 in the fourth with his first career home run.