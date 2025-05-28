Durbin's sacrifice fly gives the Brewers a 6-5 walk-off win over the Red Sox

MILWAUKEE — Caleb Durbin's sacrifice fly drove in the winning run for the Milwaukee Brewers, who earned their first sweep of the season with a 6-5 victory over the Boston Red Sox in 10 innings on Wednesday.
For the second consecutive day, the Brewers won in walk-off fashion in extra innings, a day after Christian Yelich's grand slam in the 10th gave them a 5-1 victory.
Durbin's late-game heroics capped off a two-hit, three-RBI day and included a two-run double that gave Milwaukee its first lead of the day.
Boston tied the game in the seventh on Wilyer Abreu's 13th home run of the season and pulled ahead in extra innings when Nick Sogard scored against Milwaukee left-hander Tyler Alexander (3-5).
Having already used closer Aroldis Chapman for the ninth, Red Sox manager Alex Cora gave the 10th to Justin Slaten (1-4), who gave up a leadoff single to Sal Frelick, then saw the tying run score when Kristian Campbell threw a grounder from Isaac Collins wildly to home. That allowed automatic runner Daz Cameron to score and put the the winning run on third before Durbin came to the plate.
After working out of a bases-loaded jam in the first inning, Brewers starter Freddy Peralta allowed three runs on six hits and three walks. He struck out six over five innings.
Boston right-hander Brayan Bello went 4 2/3 innings, allowing a pair of runs — only one earned — on two walks with two strikeouts.
The Red Sox struck first, taking a 1-0 lead on Ceddane Rafaela's third homer of the season with two outs in the second.