Durbin and Turang hit back-to-back doubles in the 8th to help the Brewers top the Pirates

PITTSBURGH — Caleb Durbin and Brice Turang hit back-to-back doubles in the eighth inning to help the Milwaukee Brewers top the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 on Sunday.
Durbin sent a sweeper from Ryan Borucki (1-2) to the track in left field, driving in two and tying it at 5. Turang brought him home with a ball down the line in left.
Jared Koenig (3-1) got the win despite allowing two runs in 1 2/3 innings. Trevor Megill struck out two in the ninth while recording his ninth save.
Adam Frazier drove in three runs for Pittsburgh, including two on a two-out double that put the Pirates ahead 5-3 in the seventh. He hit an RBI single in the sixth before Tommy Pham tied it at 3 on a single to left.
The Brewers scored three off Bailey Falter in the first before Oneil Cruz cut it to 3-1 with a massive drive in the third.
Cruz's team-leading 11th homer had a 122.9 mph exit velocity for the hardest-hit ball since Statcast began tracking in 2015. He sent a fastball from Logan Henderson 432 feet into the Allegheny River past the Clemente Wall in right for his third homer in three games.
Henderson, a 23-year-old rookie who won his first three starts in the majors, struck out six in five innings.
Key moment