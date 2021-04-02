NEW YORK — Kevin Durant was fined $50,000 by the NBA on Friday for his offensive and derogatory language in social media messages to actor Michael Rapaport.
Rapaport released images of the private messages Tuesday on his Twitter account, and they included homophobic and misogynistic language from the Brooklyn Nets star.
Durant apologized Thursday, saying: "I'm sorry that people seen the language that I used. That's not really what I want people to see and hear from me, but hopefully I can move past it and get back out on the floor."
He is hoping to return soon from a strained left hamstring.
