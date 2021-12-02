Minnesota Timberwolves (11-11, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (15-6, first in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant leads Brooklyn into a matchup against Minnesota. He leads the NBA scoring 28.6 points per game.

The Nets are 7-4 on their home court. Brooklyn is the worst team in the league scoring 39.1 points per game in the paint.

The Timberwolves have gone 4-5 away from home. Minnesota leads the Western Conference with 13.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Jarred Vanderbilt averaging 3.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Durant is scoring 28.6 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Nets. Patty Mills is averaging 3.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Anthony Edwards is shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Timberwolves, while averaging 22.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals. Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 26.1 points and 8.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 8-2, averaging 114.5 points, 43.2 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.6 points per game.

Timberwolves: 7-3, averaging 112.2 points, 47.2 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.4 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Joe Harris: out (ankle), Kyrie Irving: out (not with team), Nicolas Claxton: out (illness), David Duke Jr.: day to day (hip).

Timberwolves: Jaden McDaniels: out (illness), Patrick Beverley: out (adductor).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.