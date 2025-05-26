Duran leads Red Sox against the Brewers following 4-hit performance

Boston Red Sox (27-28, third in the AL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (26-28, fourth in the NL Central)
Milwaukee; Monday, 2:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Garrett Crochet (4-3, 1.98 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 78 strikeouts); Brewers: Chad Patrick (2-4, 3.23 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -157, Brewers +132; over/under is 7 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox take on the Milwaukee Brewers after Jarren Duran had four hits on Sunday in a 5-1 loss to the Orioles.
Milwaukee has gone 15-10 at home and 26-28 overall. The Brewers have a 19-5 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.
Boston is 27-28 overall and 11-14 in road games. Red Sox hitters have a collective .425 slugging percentage to rank fifth in the majors.
Monday's game is the first time these teams meet this season.