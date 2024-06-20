TORONTO — Jarren Duran and Enmanuel Valdez hit solo home runs, Brayan Bello pitched six innings to snap a three-start winless streak, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-3 on Wednesday night to complete a three-game sweep.

Duran, who had two hits and two RBIs, extended his hitting streak to 10 games. Valdez scored all three times he reached base as the Red Sox matched a season best by winning their fifth straight and eighth in their last 10.

The Red Sox, who earned their fourth sweep, have won three straight series. Boston took two of three from Philadelphia and the Yankees before arriving in Toronto.

''I'm very proud of the guys to beat the Phillies and the Yankees and get greedy, come here and play three great games,'' Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. ''That was fun to watch."

Duran said the Red Sox spoke before the Toronto series about the importance of continuing to play well.

''Our season doesn't end because we played two good teams and won,'' Duran said. ''We've got to just keep rolling. I was really proud of the way we played.''

The Blue Jays were swept for the first time this season.

''They're playing really well right now and we just didn't do enough to win,'' manager John Schneider said.

The past eight series between Boston and Toronto have all been sweeps, with the Red Sox winning three. The Blue Jays and Orioles also had eight straight series finish as sweeps in 2009 and 2010.

Toronto made four errors. The Blue Jays are 9-20 when they make at least one error.

Bello (7-4) allowed two runs and seven hits to win for the first time since May 28 at Baltimore.

''The team has been playing so well the last few days,'' Bello said through a translator. ''I wanted to keep it going and it was very important for me to be able to do that.''

Justin Slaten pitched two innings, giving up a run on a wild pitch in the seventh, and Chris Martin finished for Boston.

Martin's appearance was his first since being activated off the injured list after missing time because of anxiety.

''He felt good,'' Cora said. ''He said, stuff-wise, probably the best he's felt.''

Martin remained in the game after falling backwards while fielding a comebacker from Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the second out.

''I felt like maybe I got in a car wreck,'' Martin said.

Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman (5-6) lost his second straight start, allowing five runs, four earned, and six hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Boston's David Hamilton opened the scoring with an RBI single in the third and Valdez made it 2-0 with a second-deck drive in the fourth.

Toronto scored twice in the fourth to tie it, but Duran restored the lead with a 433-foot, one-out homer in the fifth.

Romy Gonzalez chased Gausman with an RBI single in the sixth. Tim Mayza came on and gave up an RBI single to Duran.

Smith hit an RBI double in the eighth and a second run scored on Guerrero's fielding error.

MANE MAN

Blue Jays slugger Guerrero showed off a new short haircut and also caught the ceremonial first pitch from his daughter, Vlaimel.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Red Sox: Cora said OF Wilyer Abreu (right ankle) is expected to come off the injured list Friday or Saturday. Abreu began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: RHP Kutter Crawford (3-6, 3.54) is scheduled to start Friday as Boston opens a three-game series at Cincinnati. LHP Andrew Abbott (5-6, 3.42) is scheduled for the Reds.

Blue Jays: Toronto had not named a starter for Friday's game at Cleveland. RHP Carlos Carrasco (2-6, 5.80) is scheduled for the Guardians.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb