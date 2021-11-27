FORT MYERS, Fla. — Tavian Dunn-Martin poured in 29 points as Florida Gulf Coast topped Western Michigan 77-67 on Friday night.
Zach Anderson had 11 points for the Eagles (4-2), while Cyrus Largie scored 10.
Lamar Norman Jr. had 24 points for the Broncos (1-4), who have now lost four straight. Mack Smith added 16 points. Markeese Hastings contributed 10 points and eight rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Business The steadiest long line on Black Friday in Minneapolis was at a store that's about to close
More from Star Tribune
Business The steadiest long line on Black Friday in Minneapolis was at a store that's about to close
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
Winning streak vanishes as Charlotte makes quick work of Timberwolves
Charlotte hit a season high 23 of 40 three-pointers against a Wolves team that entered the night No. 1 in defending the three.
Sports
Washington State pummels Washington 40-13 in Apple Cup
Max Borghi rushed for 129 yards and two touchdowns, and Washington State handed Washington its biggest loss in the history of the rivalry matchup with a 40-13 victory in the Apple Cup on Friday night.
Sports
Jarry, Pens keep Isles winless in new arena, 1-0
Tristan Jarry made 25 saves, Kasperi Kapanen scored in the second period and the Pittsburgh Penguins kept the depleted New York Islanders winless at their new arena with a 1-0 victory Friday night.
Sports
Higgins leads CS Bakersfield past Boise St. 46-39
Kaleb Higgins had 11 points as Cal State Bakersfield topped Boise State 46-39 on Friday night.
Sports
Etienne, Udeze catapult Wichita State over Missouri 61-55
Tyson Etienne scored 13 of his 18 points in the second half and Morris Udeze netted 11 of his 15 points after intermission to help Wichita State fend off Missouri 61-55 on Friday night.