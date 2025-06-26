Duncan Hines parent Conagra Brands says it will phase out artificial colors

U.S. stocks ran up to the edge of another record. The S&P 500 rose 0.8% Thursday and is just 0.05% below its all-time closing high, which was set in February. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 0.9%, and the Nasdaq gained 1%. McCormick helped lead the market after the seller of cooking spices delivered a better-than-expected profit report. Treasury yields eased in the bond market following a couple of better-than-expected reports on the U.S. economy, including on jobless claims and orders for long-lasting manufactured goods. Stock indexes were mixed across much of Europe and Asia.