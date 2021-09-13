A dump truck driver died in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on an Iron Range road west of Eveleth, authorities said.
The wreck occurred occurred shortly before 1:30 p.m. in Clinton Township on Spirit Lake Road near the intersection with W. Virta Road, the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said.
The truck went off northbound Spirit Lake Road and rolled over, the Sheriff's Office said.
The identity of the 38-year-old driver has yet to be released.
