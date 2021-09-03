BEAUMONT, Texas — Jalen Dummett threw for 124 yards and two touchdowns, Mike Chandler threw for a score, and Lamar beat NAIA-member North American University 47-3 on Thursday night.
James Jones ran for a pair of scores in the win. The Cardinals saw 12 ball carriers run it 54 times for 243 yards.
Randal Moore threw for 128 yards for North American.
The Cardinals started the season with 23 returning starters including 10 on offense. Lamar also features more than 50 returning letter winners, most of whom are underclassmen.
__
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Heupel's debut ends in Tennessee's 38-6 win
If Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel's offense is going to work, its got to start on the ground.
Sports
Stewart keys late Seattle rally, Storm beat Liberty 85-75
Breanna Stewart scored 33 points and the Seattle Storm pulled away to beat the New York Liberty 85-75 on Thursday night.
Sports
Sports on TV and radio
Where to find today's games.
Sports
Canterbury Park: Entries, picks, results and more
Picks from Star Tribune handicapper Jay Lietzau and everything you need for a day at the races.
Sports
Wilson leads New Mexico past Houston Baptist 27-17 in opener
Terry Wilson Jr. completed 20 of 26 passes for 174 yards and three touchdowns and New Mexico, playing its first home game in 642 days, made a winner of second-year head coach Danny Gonzales in his home debut with a 27-17 nonconference victory over Houston Baptist on Thursday night.