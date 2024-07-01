A Duluth woman was one of two drivers killed in a crash just across the border in Wisconsin, officials said Monday.

The collision occurred shortly after 8:30 a.m. Sunday on a rural stretch of highway about 8 miles south of Superior, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.

According to the sheriff's office:

Stephanie Weller, 30, of Duluth, was heading north in an SUV on Hwy. 35 between Hunter and Gustafson roads, crossed the center line and hit a southbound car driven by Dustin Reuille, 21, of Foxboro, Wis.

Emergency responders declared both drivers dead at the scene.