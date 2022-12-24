DULUTH — A Duluth woman reported missing was found dead Friday, likely from exposure to freezing weather.
The Duluth Police Department said Diane Poole, 71, was found outside. She was reported missing the afternoon of Dec. 22, last seen just north of downtown without shoes or a jacket. Police said Poole suffered from dementia. No foul play is suspected but an autopsy will be performed to confirm that, police said.
Temperatures overnight in Duluth Dec. 22 were below zero, with gusty winds and a wind chill of more than -25.
