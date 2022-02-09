DULUTH — Duluth's 30-day mask mandate will end this week, Mayor Emily Larson announced today.

The mandate began Jan. 14 to combat rising COVID-19 numbers fueled by the omicron variant, and hospitals, short of staff, struggling to provide timely care to patients. The mandate will expire at 5 p.m. Saturday, a decision made after consulting local and state guidelines and data, health care providers and business groups, said Larson, during a virtual press conference.

"As we lift this order, it's really important to remember we are not done with COVID," she said. "People really are still getting sick and we still have people in this state and in this county who are dying. ... It's important to respect people's choices."

The city will still require masking in its buildings. The 7-day case average in St. Louis County as of Feb. 4 is 500 per 100,000 people, which, while still considered a high transmission rate, is lower than recent weeks. Larson said the area's case decline was a "direct result of people changing their behavior."

No citations for mask violations were issued in the last month, said Kate Van Daele, public information officer for the city. The city-provided email address for violations was used, Larson said, and it was helpful in having conversations with non-compliant public places.

"Overall, my understanding is for the most part people understood the assignment for 30 days," Larson said. "They may not have liked it ... but they still did it."

St. Paul and Minneapolis officials on Tuesday said improving COVID trends mean mayors of both cities could soon lift their orders requiring diners to show proof of vaccination or a negative test. But neither committed to ending their mask mandates.

St. Paul's order, which requires people to wear masks in buildings licensed by the city, is set to expire next week. A spokesman for Mayor Melvin Carter on Tuesday said: "The masking requirement for licensed businesses will continue at this time, as the mayor continues to monitor promising downward trends."

Today, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said, "Saint Paul and Minneapolis are working in unison on this one." He said the city is working on getting updated numbers and direction in a day or so.

