DULUTH — A recent surge of shootings has brought the city’s annual total to 24, more than the 22 incidents police saw during all of 2019.

Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken said officers responded to five shootings in July, eight in August and one in September. Six people were injured, though the city has not seen any gun-related homicides in 2020.

“Any time we see gunshots ring out in our neighborhoods, that is cause for concern,” said Tusken, who added that three people have been charged in relation to recent incidents.

Most of the shootings remain under investigation, though Duluth Mayor Emily Larson said they do not appear to be random.

“If you are not moving in the circles where this activity is happening, you are actually very safe in this community,” she said.

Tusken urged Duluth gun owners to keep their firearms locked up — two of the weapons used in recent shootings were stolen, he said.

He added that police track data on the shootings to inform when and where they patrol. A number of the recent incidents have happened in Duluth’s Central Hillside neighborhood.

Five shootings occurred in the last week, including one last Friday that prompted a Duluth officer to write a Facebook post that read: “I almost shot a Black man.” The viral monologue drew the city into the national reckoning over the role of law enforcement in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.