DULUTH — The historic Greysolon Plaza in downtown Duluth has traded hands for more than $17.4 million.

The 150-unit affordable housing complex formerly known as the Hotel Duluth has been sold by Sherman Associates to Orbach Affordable Housing Solutions, a New Jersey-based property manager.

“The location coupled with the favorable Duluth rental market fundamentals created a unique opportunity for Orbach Affordable Housing Solutions, who was looking to plant a flag in the Duluth affordable housing arena,” according to a news release from JLL Capital Markets, which facilitated the sale and said the building drew “multiple bids.”

Jay Reinhard, president of Orbach, said in a statement, “It is our mission to ensure families have a safe, comfortable place to live and provide our tenants with the community they deserve.”

Built in 1924, the Greysolon’s 14-story towers are a prominent part of Duluth’s downtown skyline. The building was converted from 450 hotel rooms to 150 one-bedroom apartments for seniors in the 1980s, according to Zenith City Press.

President John F. Kennedy stayed at the hotel in 1963.

Sherman Associates, of Minneapolis, has left a lasting mark on Duluth with construction of the Sheraton Hotel across the street from Greysolon Plaza; rehabilitation of the Norshor Theatre; and the transformation of several former schools into apartment buildings. The company took over the Greysolon in 2006.