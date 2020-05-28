DULUTH – The Bayfront Blues Festival is the latest concert cancellation caused by COVID-19.

The annual three-day fest ival that draws thousands of people to Duluth’s waterfront park will next be held Aug. 13-15, 2021.

“The global pandemic has been particularly devastating to the music, festival, and event industries,” organizers wrote on the event’s website. “Bands are hesitant to travel, especially our older blues artists who are more susceptible and concerned for their well-being. The safety of our festival community, musicians and staff is absolutely our top priority.”

Tickets already sold will be honored next year. No refunds will be given until June 1, 2021.

Normally a reliable source of entertainment and music that echoes across the city on summer weekends, Bayfront Festival Park will remain quiet for most of the season.

The Duluth Fourth Fest, Bayfront Reggae and World Music Festival, All Pints North brewfest, Duluth Superior Pride Festival and other events have all been canceled to date, though several others have not pulled the plug, including Taste of Duluth on July 24. The headlining musical act for that event, Joe Diffie, died of COVID-19 in March.