Minnesota's internationally renowned indie-rock trio Low has canceled a slate of European dates, citing singer/drummer Mimi Parker's need for cancer treatment.

The Duluth band hopes to keep up appearances in America, though, including a fall tour with Death Cab for Cutie and a hometown set at the Water Is Life Festival over Labor Day weekend.

"As some of you know, Mimi has been fighting cancer," the group said in a statement posted midday Monday.

"Recent developments and changes in treatment have made extensive travel impossible at this time. Our hope is that she will respond to new treatments and be able to play the shows we have scheduled for the fall."

Parker revealed in a January interview with the syndicated public-radio show "Sheroes" that she had been diagnosed with ovarian cancer in December 2020. She declined to speak further about it in the press, though. The band returned to business as usual for the first half of 2022, playing big Midwest gigs this summer at Rock the Garden and the Pitchfork Music Festival as well as a spring trek across Europe.

Parker and her husband, singer/guitarist Alan Sparhawk, have been steadily touring with Low since the release of their 1994 debut album, "I Could Live in Hope." Twelve records, 28 years and a few bass players later, the couple received some of the highest critical accolades ever with last year's Grammy-nominated LP for Sub Pop Records, "Hey What," including a high appearance on Rolling Stone's list of the year's best albums.

The itinerary of canceled gigs includes shows throughout the United Kingdom and Scandinavia. Among them, Low was supposed to be part of the All Points East Festival in London's Hyde Park later this month alongside the National and Fleet Foxes. The trio has maintained a strong following in Europe for decades generated by strong support from influential BBC DJ John Peel as well as Radiohead.

"We are very sorry for the inconvenience of ticket shuffling and travel expenses," the band also said in Monday's statement. "We welcome your positive hopes/prayers as we hope and pray for you all."