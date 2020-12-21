The year 2020 has been unlike any other.One of the saving graces was getting outside, and as our readers have helped show, week after week, there is nowhere in the state better to be outside than Northeastern Minnesota. From Lake Superior to the Boundary Waters, Duluth to Grand Marais, we are lucky to have this area as our outdoor playground.

To narrow down the hundreds of amazing photos submitted this year we turned to our Duluth-based photographer Alex Kormann. He got it down to five, but said it was a difficult task. "For those that maybe did not make it this year, what caught my eye with these five is the use of beautiful golden light or that they had a unique perspective on an old favorite landmark," Kormann said.

He also noted that all the talent and beauty of the North Shore make his job difficult. "There's abundant natural beauty that has been photographed thousands of times and my job is to find fresh angles and ways to capture the Northland."

Thanks for all the submissions. We are looking forward to 2021.

Notes about the contest: