Your Duluth 2023 primary election guide
DULUTH — The only primary election in Minnesota this year is in Duluth. Nearly two dozen candidates are competing for five open positions, including mayor of the city of about 87,000.
The primary is Aug. 8. Find your precinct here, and a guide to candidates below.
(i) indicates an incumbent candidate.
Mayor
Emily Larson (i)
Age: 49
Education: College of St. Scholastica, bachelor's degree; University of Minnesota Duluth, master's degree in social work
Occupation: Mayor of Duluth
Experience: Duluth Mayor: service on the Governor's Housing Task Force, Young Women's Initiative of Minnesota, Greater Minnesota Housing Finance, the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Seaway Cities Initiative, National League of Cities, Minnesota Sea Grant. Duluth City Councilor at large (2011-15): Liaison to parks and libraries, Duluth Economic Development Authority, Great Lakes Aquarium, Area Regional Development Commission. Pre-elected life: Life House, Center City Housing, YMCA and YWCA boards
If elected, how would you address an underused downtown?
My 2022 Mayor's Downtown Task Force identified 27 recommendations to re-envision our downtown in our post-pandemic reality and 24 of those are already being implemented. We are on course to renew downtown by transforming empty office space into fully-occupied housing units, removing blight, redeveloping areas along First Street and continuing our clear and sustained focus on public safety efforts that are holistic and meet our neighbors where they are at. We are the first city in the nation to enable a nurse to become a part of our co-response team and we have decreased crime by 22% citywide. We will accelerate these efforts to ensure our downtown is more vibrant and prosperous, because downtown is the heart of our city.
In what ways would you explore housing creation to address the city's shortage?
We've added 1,700 new units of housing across the city — more than has ever been added during that same time period. We've launched the $16 million Housing Trust Fund to drive housing across the city, updated zoning to accommodate accessory dwelling units, invested $19 million directly into affordability and have made housing a core function of our economic and community development strategies. We have 500 new units pending for downtown, another several hundred for the top of the hill, and we're in the best position possible to continue our trajectory of rapid housing development.
How would you retain and attract new businesses?
My vision is to make Duluth the first-choice location for business expansion, investment, and start-up in Minnesota. We have three years of record-breaking private business investment in a row, putting us on the path to accelerate our economic growth, expand our tax base and realize this vision. Getting there will require persistence to prioritize the needs of a growing and diverse economic development community and tackling workforce-adjacent issues like affordable child care so parents feel confident entering Duluth's workforce and employers have the workers they need to grow. At the same time, we are implementing our economic development audit and in flight on our hiring of our next director for Planning and Economic Development.
Considering Duluth's stagnant population, how would you work to keep the city's college graduates here?
Duluth has changed in positive ways and people want to be a part of it. We've got a mood of increased confidence, an outstanding quality of life and an expanding, inclusive economy. For the first time in decades, our population is starting to grow. Advancing this growth will mean centering our values of equity, inclusion, climate and connectivity into absolutely everything we do. More and more people are choosing to build their work and life around a place they love versus the other way around, and Duluth is coming out on top. This is the culmination of our strategic investment in ourselves the past seven years; when you bet big on yourself, people want to be a part of it, including our college graduates.
Roger Reinert
Age: 53
Education: Bachelor's degree from University of Minnesota; master's degree from Mankato State University and a law degree from Mitchell Hamline School of Law
Occupation: Licensed attorney; adjunct college faculty and U.S. Navy Reserve Commander
Experience: Duluth at Large City Councilor (2004-2008); Minnesota State Representative (2009-2010); Minnesota State Senator (2011-2016); interim executive director, Duluth Entertainment and Convention Center (2020-2021) and Commander, U.S. Navy Reserve (2005-present)
If elected, how would you address an underused downtown?
Our first priority is a clean, safe and attractive downtown Duluth. I have engaged with Duluth police, our Substance Use Recovery Team and the Clean and Safe Team. We must better assist those with mental health and addiction issues. Jail and emergency room beds are neither effective or affordable. We must also actively address criminal behaviors. Calls for service have dropped because Duluthians have stopped calling. The second priority is growing a downtown residential population. This will assist with our housing crisis, build a population for retail shopping and services, and create an additional presence with more eyes on unwanted behaviors.
In what ways would you explore housing creation to address the city's shortage?
It is not the city's job to build houses, but the city can and should take several tangible steps. First, use existing cash resources to assist with road, water, gas, and sewer infrastructure. The city currently has $80 million in cash available that could assist with street and infrastructure costs, via the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act, budget reserve and Community Trust Fund. Second, let's work with key employers to provide cash assistance at closing so sale prices are more affordable for local residents. Third, work with St. Louis County to retain tax-forfeited homes, make required improvements and add stock to the proven land trust model.
How would you retain and attract new businesses?
Duluth has a reputation as a difficult place to do business. Yet, commercial property pays most of the local property tax bill. When the commercial tax base isn't growing, that burden shifts to residential. We saw that in 2022 with a proposed 9% levy, and the near doubling of the city property tax rate between 2016 and 2023. Our City Hall motto must be: "Let's get to YES!" If a proposed development or project fits within existing zoning and code, we must actively move that project to completion. Our neighbors are doing that in weeks. It takes Duluth months.
Considering Duluth's stagnant population, how would you work to keep the city's college graduates here?
Duluth added 400 new residents in the last decade. That's .005% growth. First, we must focus on effective and efficient core city services: Streets, utilities and public safety, neighborhood parks and community clubs. At a tax rate residents can sustain. Second, we must grow our for-purchase and rental housing stock at all income levels. The market is stuck due to scarcity. Those who can overbuy and overrent. Third, we must grow our regional economy and commercial tax base. Health care, aviation, higher education, transportation, manufacturing and tourism. Our economic development strategy will focus on the related secondary and tertiary business development opportunities.
Julie Mead
Age: 57
Education: Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College; Carlson School of Business and Insurance, bachelor's degree in legal studies
Occupation: Owner of Hair Resort
Experience: Fredenberg supervisor; volunteer for several area animal organizations and a domestic violence group
Mead didn't respond to the questions.
Candidates Robert Schieve and Jesse Peterson didn't participate.
City Council at large
Two seats available
Ashlie Castaldo
Asher Estrin-Haire
Arik Forsman (i)
Lynn Nephew
Miranda Pacheco
Shawn Savela
Therese Wisocki
Jenna Yeakle
Age: 37
Education: Lake Superior College; Greenville College, bachelor's degree; University of Illinois-Springfield, master's degree
Occupation: Digital marketing director for the Center for Democratic and Environmental Rights and freelance contractor/consultant
Experience: Vice chair of the Commission on Disabilities, city of Duluth Racial Bias Audit, board of directors member for the Duluth Community Garden Program, outreach and inclusion officer for DFLEC, Capitol Connectors team member
Why are you running?
I am choosing to invest in the city that has invested so much in me because I have the talent, strengths and qualifications necessary to help push us toward the next chapter of progress. Our local election cycles have been mired in political agendas, despite being nonpartisan offices. I have intentionally chosen to approach our city, its issues, and its citizens with bipartisan engagement. Not everyone will agree, but everyone gets respectfully heard by me. I am running because Duluth deserves councilors that work alongside the public to represent their needs effectively, without pretense or bias. I am able to do that.
What are the top three issues you'd like to address as a member of the City Council?
Housing affordability and security at all income levels, civic accountability and core city services, and investment in community and families. All three are symbiotic issues that play off of each other and strategically impact larger issues. What holds Duluth back is the lack of infrastructure to make it possible for Duluthians to successfully grow roots and increase their quality of life.
Age: 58
Education: Arts and humanities
Occupation: Craftsperson
Experience: Former city commissioner
Why are you running?
Based on the current council's history and agenda, I realized that they do not speak for me, nor for the majority of this city's residents. When I talk to people, they all have the same complaints, yet the council's focus is always on tourism and development, while homeowners' property taxes increase with nothing to show for it.
What are the top three issues you'd like to address as a member of the City Council?
The housing shortage for buyers, as well as escalating rents. People should not need to work 3-4 jobs just to have a place to keep their things. The dying downtown is putting small businesses out of business. Strong neighborhoods make a city better and reduce crime. A militarized police force does the opposite.
Age: 35
Education: Bachelor's degree in business administration, University of Minnesota Duluth
Occupation: Economic developer at Minnesota Power
Experience: City Councilor at large (2018-present), City Council President (2022), City Council Vice President (2021); Currently serving on the Duluth Economic Development Authority, Spirit Mountain Board, Visit Duluth Board, and 1200 Fund Board. Previously served on the Duluth Public Utilities Commission, Spirit Mountain Task Force, Downtown Duluth Task Force, and as city council liaison to the Library Board and Parks & Recreation Commission.
Why are you running?
I care passionately about the future of our city and have proven to get results for Duluthians as your councilor. Duluth is facing significant council turnover this election and a hotly contested mayoral race. I offer voters an opportunity to return a trusted and experienced councilor who is not afraid to be a check on whoever is elected mayor and continue being the go-to voice for all citizens at City Hall. Recognizing I am an effective leader and voice of reason on the council, many Duluth residents asked me to run again this year.
What are the top three issues you'd like to address as a member of the City Council?
Duluth is a special place with incredible potential. But we need serious city councilors who can work across political differences to solve our most urgent challenges. My focus has always been on Duluth and not issues beyond our control. We must solve long-term city budget problems so that we can increase the street and infrastructure repair budget; fully staff our snowplow crews and police and fire ranks; create more housing, child care, and quality jobs; grow our economic base to reduce the tax burden on residents; and restore pride in our downtown by improving safety. I am ready for the challenge.
Age: 45
Education: University of Minnesota Duluth, real estate licensure
Occupation: Realtor
Experience: I have worked in the housing industry for over 20 years, both in my business as a real estate agent and through my non-profit work. I have served on Neighborhood Housing Services, 1 Roof Community Housing, Common Ground Construction, the City of Duluth Housing Task Force, Housing and Redevelopment Authority of Duluth, and Housing for Inmates.
Why are you running?
Economic development, the best generator of revenue, is no longer feasible because of our housing crisis. This is hurting all of us. We need a strong and experienced housing voice on the council. All candidates agree our housing crisis is the biggest challenge facing Duluth; I am uniquely qualified and have real experience solving this challenge. From supportive to million-dollar homes, I have been part of it all. I possess the knowledge and invaluable experience that will make me an effective city councilor who can take the lead on this issue.
What are the top three issues you'd like to address as a member of the City Council?
Housing: Develop housing units for all income levels, including single-family homes, co-op housing, and senior housing. We can do this by encouraging investment and development of our housing stock and streamline, simplify and improve our permitting and inspection processes. Duluth ordinances should be amended to trim unnecessary red tape. Expanding successful housing programs to include those with mental health issues, drug addiction, and incarceration histories will help with our current homeless populations.
Infrastructure: We must re-prioritize infrastructure in the city budget and expand our tax base through housing and business development. Expedite lead pipe replacement and stop forever chemicals entering Lake Superior, to ensure safe drinking water. Invest in public buildings and roads, and improve snow removal.
Public safety: Give police and firefighters the pay, support and staffing they need. Make our public safety departments competitive through quality pay and benefits. Return to being the destination instead of the stepping stone for public servants.
Age: 43
Education: Degree from Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College, pursuing social work degree from the College of St. Scholastica
Occupation: Drug and alcohol counselor
Experience: Community activist, addiction counselor, inclusivity consultant
Why are you running?
I was a felon, a victim of abuse as a child, a pregnant teen, homeless, a drug user. Now I'm a homeowner, college graduate, and drug and alcohol counselor at one of the places I attended.
While I beat the odds, I have witnessed firsthand the ways that we fail people in need, my brother being one of them. When members of our community are lost to deaths of despair, when they turn to crime, or when they are forced out onto the street, everyone suffers. I believe we can do better.
What are the top three issues you'd like to address as a member of the City Council?
Mental health care: We are failing people at the moment they most need these services. More facilities, sober beds, housing and other assistance during recovery for substance abusers.
Housing: As someone who has experienced homelessness, I know when people have a place to rest their heads at night, then they can begin to dream about a future. We are in a housing crisis that is affecting almost every income level.
Infrastructure: We need services that work for us. This includes streets where we can safely drive and walk, and removing lead pipes which are impacting our most vulnerable populations.
Age: 56
Education: Master's degree
Occupation: Software consultant
Experience: 33 years working and running software consulting business
Why are you running?
I've seen both the positive and negative impacts a City Council can have on a city. I want to make sure we have people on the council who focus on the best interests of everyone in the city while keeping an eye on safety and taxes. We need people with a proven track record of being able to identify, research, plan, budget, work on, and ultimately deliver solutions for complex issues. I have these skills and will use them to benefit the city. My goal as City Councilor will be to represent all taxpayers and businesses of Duluth.
What are the top three issues you'd like to address as a member of the City Council?
The main issue in Duluth is the looming budget crisis. According to the mid-year budget report, rising city health care costs will consume the current entire city's budget in about thirteen years. We need to plan for and address this immediately.
The second issue is housing. We need more housing for working citizens and families, but that growth needs to be thoughtful and properly paced.
The third issue is about prioritization. We need to focus on issues that help the largest percentage of people and businesses in the city and de-emphasizing issues that only help special interest groups.
Age: 64
Education: University of Minnesota Duluth
Occupation: Retired
Experience: Budgets, cost analysis, business analytics, personnel training
Why are you running?
I clearly see the challenges Duluth is facing and I want to be part of the solution. I am new to politics and am eager to see the city of Duluth move forward in the right direction. I was born and raised in Duluth and love our small town atmosphere and access to outdoor activities that compares to no other. Having lived and worked in Duluth my whole life, I am committed to Duluth's past, present and future. It is my goal as a councilor to create more transparency and communication with the City and its citizens. It has to be seamless.
What are the top three issues you'd like to address as a member of the City Council?
Recent tax increases and more on the horizon is a great concern for Duluthians. Working on the budget, looking for efficiencies, duplication of process, and evaluation of manpower is a starting point. There is a general frustration among our citizens of the lack of transparency and how our money is being spent.
Another concern is housing at all price levels. There is a direct correlation between an aggressive program for new housing and attracting industrial and technical manufacturing jobs. These types of businesses pay higher wages and may provide jobs for our local college graduates, allowing them to stay in Duluth. This can increase Duluth's stagnant population while also contributing to our tax base.
We've all noticed an increase in graffiti, littering, panhandling and drug use in all parts of the city. Duluth needs to tighten the rules on these issues and let our police do their job.
Age: 33
Education: Master's degree in public health, University of Minnesota
Occupation: Community organizer
Experience: I have spent over a decade building a career in community service, organizing and advocacy in the nonprofit sector in education, public health, and human services, including serving on several boards, working with cities, counties and the state. From food security to reading literacy, from youth development to elder care, from public safety to economic development, I have tackled issues alongside the communities most impacted. I know how to do a lot on a tight budget, how to make decisions that support healthy, thriving communities, and as a union member, I know the power of collective organizing for change.
Why are you running?
We need a city that works for everyone. I've had to check my bank account before buying groceries, juggled multiple low-wage jobs, and experienced Duluth's housing crisis. I've lived what many Duluthians face. I know that our community has the answers.
As a community organizer, I remove barriers between people and the public decision-making process. I've worked with a grassroots group of citizens making Duluth safer for pedestrians and cyclists, organizations protecting us from unfair utility rate increases, and neighbors testing their water for lead. I will show up for all Duluthians. I already do.
What are the top three issues you'd like to address as a member of the City Council?
Thriving neighborhoods: Duluthians deserve neighborhoods that meet their needs. I will ensure that public funds are used to benefit neighborhoods and residents, supporting core services like libraries and community centers, parks and green space, childcare and grocery stores, and locally owned businesses.
Housing: Duluthians are struggling to find quality housing, and Duluth has the highest number of people experiencing homelessness across Minnesota. I support building more affordable housing, upgrading existing housing, and uplifting those facing homelessness.
Transportation: I believe that everyone deserves safe, efficient, and interconnected transportation. I will expand transportation options and prioritize street design that puts people first.
Fourth district City Council
Howie Hanson
Age: 68
Education: University of Wisconsin-Superior, bachelor's degree in journalism; pursuing a master's degree from the College of St. Scholastica
Occupation: Independent journalist/photographer
Experience: Former Duluth City Councilor, boards of the Great Lakes Aquarium, the Salvation Army, Western Lake Superior Sanitary District and Western Little League and Save the Wade (Stadium) committee
Why are you running?
Duluth's fourth district (Lincoln Park, Piedmont Heights and Duluth Heights) is one of the most diverse districts in the city, featuring the new Lincoln Park Craft District, the ever-developing Miller Hill district featuring the city's primary shopping district and its international airport and three neighborhoods featuring a healthy mix of public and affordable housing. The Lincoln Park poverty rate is over 39%, which brings a unique set of challenges, and the Heights neighborhoods are screaming for new community recreation centers, as they strive to build stronger community life and improved recreational opportunities close to home. I have been a community builder in Duluth, particularly in our three neighborhoods — now going on 50 years.
What are the top three issues you'd like to address as a member of the City Council?
Attacking poverty in Lincoln Park is a major priority, where affordable housing and food access are acute challenges. Increased taxation has led to almost unsustainable rising rental rates in the Lincoln Park district. Long overdue, major improvement at historic Enger Park Golf Course in Piedmont Heights will begin this fall, and streets in the three neighborhoods need major work.
Tara Swenson
Age: 34
Education: Bachelor's degree
Occupation: Human resources
Why are you running?
My motto is nothing changes if nothing changes, and right now Duluth needs new voices coming to the table. We have lost sight of doing city business; we have work to do, and I am not afraid to collaborate and work alongside you to drive positive changes that will make Duluth better and inspire others to do the same. As a mom to young children, I want to build a better Duluth for them, so they are proud of where they are from and feel the same sense of community I felt moving here over a decade ago.
What are the top three issues you'd like to address as a member of the City Council?
Public safety: Supporting police and firefighters; making sure they have the funding they need to recruit/retain talent, and secure necessary equipment and training to do their jobs.
Roads: Developing a plan to communicate the snow-removal schedule, as well as road repairs in the spring/summer.
Improve quality of life: Access to housing for all levels, attracting new business to grow our commercial tax base, advocating for our community centers, improving/maintaining our community parks, and creating a healthier city.
Candidates Salaam Witherspoon, Nathaniel Rankin and Bruce Woodman didn't participate.
Third district school board
Henry Banks
Age: 62
Education: University-educated with a background in political science and psychology
Experience: I have over 35 years of community service and commitment to the citizens of Duluth. I am the founder and first co-chair of the Clayton Jackson McGhie Memorial, Inc. I have a wealth of knowledge about multimillion dollar budgets, I understand policies and procedures related to multidisciplinary education, public transportation and more. I have an extensive background in cultural understanding as I have worked in diverse communities all of my life. This includes civil rights, racial and social justice work and community engagement.
Why are you running?
I want to be the change maker in the lives of our young learners attending Duluth Public Schools. I want to be a strong and steady voice for children of color and all disenfranchised learners in the district. Our demographics are rapidly changing. I want to be that leader that assists the district in making education fun, creative and long lasting. I know and understand the importance of technical education. Technical education must once again be a priority in the district. I want to make Duluth Public Schools amongst the best in the state and the nation.
What are the top three issues you'd like to address as a member of the school board?
The business community should play a stronger, more engaged role in the education of our children. I support and encourage more business-related internship opportunities for students from many academic levels. It's important that these internships be diverse, equity-based, and inclusive rather than exclusive.
I will work to improve the district's current curriculum. Right now, the district does not have elective classes representative of diverse communities. It is important that elective classes include African American/African Heritage, Asian American, Latino American, Indigenous/ First Nations, and more. It's also important that these classes be taught by professionals from these representational communities.
I will support the establishment of a BIPOC teachers and administrators recruitment team. It is imperative this team includes members who are African American, Indigenous and people of color.
Loren Martell
Occupation: Semi-retired small business owner
Experience: I have been paying close attention to board business and district operations for more continuous years than anyone else in Duluth.
Why are you running?
To represent the citizens in Duluth's central corridor. I believe the people in that part of town have been underrepresented in the district's decision-making process for a long time. I also want to add some intellectual diversity to the debate, in a town that tends to be dominated by one political group, the same group that had majority rule in the State Capitol during the last legislative session. Elections should be a time to examine how we've been governed and whether or not we should continue on the same path into the future.
What are the top three issues you'd like to address as a member of the school board?
I will be focused on fiscal control, the education for younger children (early childhood and grades 1-3) and getting more competitive in the educational marketplace. The best way to get competitive is by adapting to the changing landscape. Besides focusing on education for the youngest children, I will look to expand in a fiscally responsible way: online education, language immersion and career/technical education. All of these programs are growth areas that would give students valuable tools in a changing world and attract more families to our schools.
Matthew Moses
Age: 51
Education: Bachelor's degree in computer science, University of Minnesota; master's degree in software design and programming, Capella University
Occupation: Data architect/consultant at IBM; adjunct faculty at the College of St. Scholastica
Experience: Piedmont Elementary PTA; Duluth Homegrown Music Festival steering committee
Why are you running?
As a father of children attending Duluth Public Schools, I have a vested interest in its continued success. Being a PTA member and having volunteered at the elementary level, I have an appreciation for the hard work of our school staff. I am running so that the board will have the voice of a current parent and homeowner in the district and a candidate with a technology background who wants to see all kids in the district be successful.
What are the top three issues you'd like to address as a member of the school board?
As a school board I want to see us provide oversight on the new strategic roadmap especially as it attempts to tackle the challenges related to mental health, social-emotional needs and equity for all students. I will be an advocate for the resource needs of our staff and students while being a good fiscal steward of the tax dollars that fund the school district. Thirdly, supporting changes to curriculum and class schedules so students have multiple options for courses including "real-life" classes, non-college pathways and extracurricular activities.
Candidate Valerie Joeckel didn't participate.