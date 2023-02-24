The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after Duluth police said a person was shot and injured by officers Friday.
According to a statement from the Duluth Police Department, police shot a male on the 1500 block of East 3rd St. They did not release any other details about the person shot, including his age.
Duluth Police Chief Mike Ceynowa did not say how many officers may have shot the person, or what agency they work for. Police did not say when the shooting happened. They said the person shot was taken to the hospital, with no details on his condition released.
Ceynowa is expected to provide more information Friday evening.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
