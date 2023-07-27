DULUTH — The longtime Duluth News Tribune building has been sold to Duluth Public Schools, pending a closing agreement.

The school district agreed to pay $600,000 for the 64,000-square-foot downtown building, on the market since 2017. It plans to use the building for storage, enrollment services and its alternative education programs, including Duluth Adult Education.

News Tribune publisher Neal Ronquist didn't immediately return a message, but has said the newspaper, which publishes a print product twice a week and online daily, would relocate to better meet the needs of the company.

The building hasn't had a printing press since 2014, when owner Fargo-based Forum Communications began operating a new one in a facility near the Duluth International Airport. That closed in 2021, and the newspaper reduced its print run from daily in 2020.

The nearly 75-year-old property was listed for $900,000. The school district is also selling transportation and storage facilities, and a new administration building is nearing completion on the site of the former Central High School on the hillside. That will replace its space inside Historic Old Central High School, under renovation to become apartments.

The school district has two downtown leases it will end and consolidate the programs housed through them in the News Tribune building.