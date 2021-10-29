ST. CLOUD — A Stearns County Judge on Friday sentenced the Duluth man who killed a St. Cloud professor in June to a little more than 32 years in prison.

After hearing statements from the victim's family, Judge Kris Davick-Halfen ordered Jason R. Beckman, 45, to serve at least 21 years of the sentence in custody and serve the remainder on supervised release, though Beckman could be returned to prison if he violates terms of release.

Beckman shot St. Cloud State University Prof. Ed Ward in the chest and abdomen on June 20 after Beckman crashed a stolen vehicle in Ward's yard on the south side of St. Cloud.

"My home was violated and my family was destroyed," said Amy Jones, Ward's daughter. "This event has made me lose faith in humanity."

Jones said Ward was a beloved professor, wonderful father and hero. It was Ward's generosity, Jones said, that prompted him to open the door for a stranger the day he was killed.

Beckman told investigators he got lost while driving, swerved to avoid a branch and lost control; he said he then knocked on the front door of the house and thought the man who answered — 68-year-old Ward — was a man "who had pointed [a] tan rifle at him earlier" at a grocery store in Waite Park, according to court documents.

Jason R. Beckman

Beckman told police he wasn't sure if the man with the tan rifle was real, as he had been previously diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia

and manic depressive disorder, documents state.

Beckman was charged with three felonies. As part of a plea agreement, Beckman pleaded guilty to one of the counts — second-degree murder with intent but not premeditation — on Oct. 1.

Jamie Reinschmidt, a Stearns County attorney representing the state, said agreeing on a sentence was difficult for the family because it's hard to put a value on someone's life.

"That's not justice. It's just a number that we agreed to," she said of the 386-month sentence.

Meghan Bork, the attorney representing Beckman, said Beckman took responsibility for his actions early on, which means he's not intentionally dragging out what could be a yearslong court case.

When the judge asked if Beckman had anything to add, he said, "just that I'm sorry."

Mark Ward, Ed Ward's son, said the death still feels surreal because he's not grieving his father's death due to a chronic illness or even accident such as getting hurt while doing something he loved such as bicycling.

"The words 'My father was murdered' still don't quite register in my brain," Mark Ward said.

St. Cloud police were dispatched to the shooting in the 2600 block of Island View Drive just after 6 a.m. June 20, which was Father's Day. Shortly after 7 a.m., Beckman was arrested while walking about 1.5 miles from the area on the St. Cloud State campus. He was found in possession of a .45-caliber handgun and ammunition cartridges.

The investigation found Beckman abandoned a borrowed pickup truck in Waite Park early Sunday morning after it broke down. The truck's owner, a Duluth man, said Beckman borrowed it several days before to get his tools from "down south," court documents state. Beckman then stole a different vehicle parked outside a business and drove to the area where Ward lived.

After he was shot, Ward was able to provide authorities with a description of the suspect before he was sedated. He was pronounced dead at 10:10 a.m.

Ward had been a professor at St. Cloud State for more than three decades. Denese Ward told the judge she met Ed in 1972 when she was 17; the couple were then married and raised two children.

Although the couple divorced in 2003, they remained friends and helped care for one another after knee and hip surgeries, Denese Ward said. In March, they decided to move in together again — to join forces so they wouldn't be a burden to the kids. Ed Ward moved into the house along Island View Drive on June 10.

"We had 10 days together — just 10 days," Denese Ward said. "I thought we'd have our whole long lives ahead of us."