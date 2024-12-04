Duluth man takes last-minute plea deal in criminal sexual conduct case

DULUTH – With freshly selected jurors waiting nearby for the start of an expected days-long trial, a Duluth man facing criminal sexual conduct charges took a last-minute plea deal instead of facing the women he abused when they were children.
Clint Franklin Massie, 49, pleaded guilty Wednesday morning at the St. Louis County Courthouse to the four counts from incidents dating back to 2008-09 when two of his victims were young girls. The deal dismissed one of the counts against him. His sentencing is scheduled for March 20, and he could end up spending more than nine years in prison. Massie, who was initially charged in February 2023 and has been out on $300,000 bail, was released until his sentencing.
In each case, the victim was known to Massie — whether they were related or through their shared membership at Old Apostolic Lutheran Church. He was friends with their parents and regarded as a fun, child-free uncle, according to reports from the investigation.
Assistant St. Louis County Attorney Michael Ryan told the court that the victims were satisfied with the deal.
“They have been involved in talking this through,” he said to Judge Dale Harris.
After Massie pleaded guilty, would-be witnesses and their supporters filed into the courtroom filling rows. Massie, dressed in a dark suit coat and khaki pants, turned to look. Ryan questioned him on the victims’ accusations — four specific scenarios where he had touched girls: during a sleepover at his house, when alone on a tractor, or beneath a blanket while others were in the room.
Massie said in court there were a lot of big gatherings and shared meals within the group. It wasn’t unusual for one of the many children to sit on his lap.
At times Massie paused and said he couldn’t remember exact details or motives. At other times he deferred to what he told investigating officers last year. In each instance he ultimately agreed with the scenario presented by the prosecution.
“Do you agree there was sexual intent?” the prosecutor repeatedly asked Massie.
“Yes,” he said.
Among his supporters, a woman wept in the courtroom. She was passed a box of tissues by a deputy and comforted by friends.
According to court documents, Massie has been accused of sexual conduct many times over — including from time spent in South Dakota. In several cases, the children approached their parents who took the claims to Duluth church leadership and were told to “forgive and forget.”
Massie, when questioned by authorities, described himself as “a touchy-feely guy.” After admitting he had touched children inappropriately, he described himself as a “sick person.”
Outside the courtroom afterward, a small group of women declined to comment on the last-second change from jury trial to plea deal. One said she was glad Massie was getting help.
