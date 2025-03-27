Duluth man gets nearly 8 years in prison for sexual conduct against young girls

DULUTH – Clint Franklin Massie took a deep breath and cleared his throat, then in a quiet, raspy voice apologized and asked his victims for forgiveness — overtures that came too late, according to St. Louis County District Judge Eric Hylden.
Massie, 50, was sentenced to nearly eight years in prison Thursday afternoon after pleading guilty to four counts of criminal sexual conduct in late 2024. Each of the crimes he admitted to were committed more than a decade ago and involved young girls from his close-knit circle within the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church of Duluth.
After pleading guilty in December, Massie was able to leave the courthouse with his wife to wait for his sentencing, free on $300,000 bail. In mid-February, he was back in St. Louis County Jail, where he has remained, after violating the terms of his release.
Massie had gotten permission to attend a family funeral in Washington, assuring his probation officer that he wouldn’t be around children. Afterward, at least one person contacted officials to say that Massie had been seen coming down stairs from a playroom full of children and had patted one on the head.
This months-long span is when Massie should have been making amends and completing evaluations ordered by the court, Hylden said.
“The chance to act was between your plea and today,” he said.
Massie’s attorney, David McCormick, who submitted a motion for a downward departure in sentencing, described his client as someone who would benefit from one-on-one counseling to treat his sexual deviancy, rather than in the “hell hole” of prison.
Massie is a changed man, McCormick said, adding: “Sometimes it takes a few whacks on the head.”