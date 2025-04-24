From fiery funny punks to nostalgic synth art-pop: Duluth’s Homegrown is eight days of local music on dozens of stages

DULUTH – Homegrown Music Festival gets its official kickoff at Hoops Brewing on Sunday where the event’s founder Scott “Starfire” Lunt will greet revelers packed body-to-body into a crowded space that, on a regular day, would be considered a large room.
This year’s annual eight-day festival includes more than 170 bands with regional ties playing at dozens of venues (and unlikely venues) here and in Superior, Wis. Homegrown started decades ago as Lunt’s birthday party, then it expanded in every possible way. He’s no longer an organizer, but the band he formed for the original party, Father Hennepin, plays Tuesday.
Past festivals have included acts like Trampled By Turtles, Black-Eyed Snakes, Low, Charlie Parr and Gaelynn Lea, though none are in the lineup this year. At the height of Covid-19, it was first canceled, then an online-only event.
Admission: A weeklong wristband is $40 and a single night is $15, payable at any venue.
Sunday starts with kid-friendly music at the Lake Superior Zoo, including interactive tunes with Dan the Monkey Man, a rock ‘n’ roller by night who dons monkey-wear and brings baskets full of instruments for his audience to play and sing along.
The action shifts adult-ish in the late afternoon. Rick McLean follows Lunt’s opening words. The fiery and funny punk musician can be expected to quickly rip into something loud, fast and funny. Mind your limbs.
Not to be missed: Hot Tamale Cosmos is a collection of some of the city’s best musicians to ever touch Superior Street. The supergroup includes Sonja Martin of Feeding Leroy, Colleen Myhre whose stage name Boss Mama is no joke, Jess Krussow of Field Birds and Sugar on the Roof, and Erin Aldridge of the Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra and more. 8:30 p.m. Zeitgeist Teatro.
Monday’s lineup
The festival travels to the Lincoln Park Craft District where venues range from the retail space of Legacy Cannabis to Dovetail Cafe & Marketplace to the public social clubhouse the All American Club. (Not to mention breweries, cideries and an actual bar.)