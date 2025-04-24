From fiery funny punks to nostalgic synth art-pop: Duluth’s Homegrown is eight days of local music on dozens of stages

Not to be missed: Winzige Hosen is a punk-polka band that will undoubtedly spill beer all over its lederhosen by the end of its set. This band feels rowdy, maybe because they stuff so many musicians on to the stage, and is one of few with horns and an accordion. Winzige Hosen is the night’s closing act, a fitting and festive finale, at 11 p.m. Mr. D’s Bar & Grill.